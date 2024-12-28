Search launched for missing man believed to have gone swimming in South Mainland

The coastguard helicopter has been involved in the search,. Stock image: Brian Gray.

Rescue teams will resume their search this morning for a missing man.

Ian Napier’s last sighting is unknown but he is believed to have been out walking and swimming in the South Mainland yesterday (Friday).

UPDATE: Police have now released a photo of Dr Napier and say concerns are growing.

Coastguard coastal rescue teams were tasked to assist police in the search last night.

The Rescue 900 helicopter and a lifeboat have also been involved in the search for Mr Napier.

“The search will resume this morning,” the coastguard said.

Police have appealed for help in tracing Mr Napier.

He is is described as being around 5ft 10ins tall, stocky build, and white British in appearance.

It is unknown what he is wearing.

Anyone with sightings or information where Ian could be please call Police Scotland on 101 and quote reference PS-20241227-2936.