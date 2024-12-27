News

POLL: Would you support a ban on unlicensed fireworks displays? 

December 27, 2024 0
Social media was awash with appeals to find a missing dog who ran off following fireworks on Christmas Day.

Thankfully, the dog was later found, but not before its owners spent an anxious few hours searching.

The incident led some to suggest fireworks should be banned – or at least restricted to licensed events at certain times of the year.

Edinburgh council has already banned the use of fireworks in certain parts of the city around Bonfire Night.

It means anyone setting off a private firework between 1st and 10th November would be committing a criminal offence.

Several petitions have also gone before parliament calling for the sale and use of fireworks to be restricted to licence holders only.

What do you think? Would you support a ban on fireworks? Take part in our poll to let us know your thoughts.

