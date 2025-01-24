News

POLL: Do you think electric buses will prove a success in Shetland? 

January 24, 2025 0
POLL: Do you think electric buses will prove a success in Shetland? 
Smirk's take on the electric bus trials.

New electric bus trials will be carried out to see how they perform in tough Shetland conditions.

The trials are being carried out by Shetland Islands Council with the £200,000 costs fully funded by the UK government’s Innovate UK fund.

Although electric buses are widely used on the mainland, including Aberdeen, there are mixed views about their performance amid island conditions.

Orkney Islands Council invited tenders to operator electric buses in 2021 – but there was no interest from providers.

At the time, the council concluded there were “too many range and reliability concerns at this time to make it a viable proposition”.

However, there has been significant progress made in the sector since then.

What do you think? Take part in our poll to let us know your thoughts. 

