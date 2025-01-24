Scalloway Post Office to get new home

Click for full image.

Scalloway Post Office is being given a new home – Scalloway Meat Company in the village Main Street.

The current branch, at the Scalloway Pharmacy, has been operated by a temporary postmaster.

However, the lease that has been in place has now expired.

A new postmaster has been appointed, who has identified the alternative location.

The current Post Office branch is scheduled to close on Saturday 3rd March at 1pm.

However, there will be a gap of over two weeks before the new post office is opened.

It is scheduled to begin services from Thursday 20th March at 2pm.



“We are keen to restore service to the community as soon as possible,” the Post Office said in a statement.”

Feedback on the plans can be provided until 21st February. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk, with the branch code 327458.

Submissions can also be made via email to [email protected], by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.