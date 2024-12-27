No injuries after car crashed into ditch and caught fire

The damaged vehicle on the road towards Aithsvoe Marina, Cunningsburgh. Photo: Alan Adamson.

The occupants of a car which crashed into a ditch, flipped onto its roof and later caught fire, managed to escape without serious injury, police said.

Officers were called to reports of a one-vehicle crash near Cunningsburgh, at around 12.20am today (Friday).

“Emergency services attended and there were no serious injuries reported,” a police spokesman said.

“Recovery was arranged.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue received reports the vehicle was on fire at just before 6.30am.

One crew from Lerwick arrived shortly after 7am and had the fire out within 20 minutes.