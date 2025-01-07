News

Care home criticised in report

January 7, 2025 0
Care home criticised in report

The Walter and Joan Gray care home in Scalloway has been described as unsafe and understaffed in a damning report from the Scottish Care Inspectorate.

While personal care needs are mostly met and rooms were found clean, staffing shortages have put residents at risk of infection, food poisoning and fire at the Church of Scotland facility, according to the report published on Friday.

Across five key factors the report — based on a surprise inspection in November – ranks the home’s service as “weak” while leadership and planning are “adequate”.

Across over a dozen pages the inspectors list medicine mistakes, untrained staff preparing unsafe food and limited access to fresh drinking water.

Inspectors also found broken fire doors and emergency plans which could have evacuated residents to parts of the home at a higher risk of flames. Those plans have since been updated, inspectors noted.

The care home’s manager, Sue Anderson, declined to comment. The Church of Scotland has been contacted for comment.

Read the full story in this week’s edition of The Shetland Times, out on Friday, 10th January.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.