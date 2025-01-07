Community council backs blanket 20mph speed limit

An aerial view of Lerwick.

A blanket 20mph speed limit could be imposed across Lerwick if elected officials accept the views of the town’s community council.

Lerwick Community Council agreed last night (Monday) to back proposals of introducing further speed limits in the town.

However, if implemented, all members agreed to ask for the SIC to consider setting almost every road at the same limit.

Consensus in the meeting felt that safety was paramount and anything that could help keep people from harm should be put in place.

Co-opted member Diana Winfield said people generally think of the roads being used by cars.

“But there is more than that, use them,” Ms Winfield said.