Tuesday’s sailings not cancelled, just delayed, says Northlink

Both north and southbound ferries between Lerwick and Aberdeen this evening (Tuesday) will depart off-schedule and not stop in Orkney because of rough weather.

The southbound sailing scheduled for 4:30pm will instead leave at midnight, and is expected to arrive around 1pm on Wednesday.

The northbound sailing will leave Aberdeen an hour earlier than scheduled at 4pm and may be up to two hours late arriving in Lerwick on Wednesday morning.

Just before 10am this morning NorthLink had announced both sailings would be cancelled altogether, before updating their schedule with the delayed sailings half an hour later.

NorthLink said disruption can be expected to continue through till at least Thursday.

Monday’s sailing from Aberdeen to Lerwick departed early and was bumpy through the journey.

“I can’t lie to you folks it’s going to be poor,” Hrossey’s captain announced leaving Aberdeen harbour.

“We’re going to make a run for it, but it’s northerly swells and we’re heading north so we’re going to be slamming into it all night.”

More detailed updates will follow throughout the week as forecasts are updated, NorthLink said.