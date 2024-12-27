NorthLink northbound sailing ‘under review’ due to weather

A NorthLink ferry pictured in stormy conditions. Photo: Jim Mullay

Tomorrow night’s (Saturday) NorthLink sailing to Lerwick is currently under review due to forecasts of poor weather.

NorthLink Ferries said the Hjaltland was scheduled to depart Aberdeen for Kirkwall at 5pm.

However, her final leg from Orkney to Shetland is under review.

NorthLink said it would provide an update tomorrow morning

Should the sailing go ahead, Hjaltland’s arrival in Lerwick on Sunday is subject to delays of up to two hours.