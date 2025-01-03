POLL: Will Shetland have a tunnel by 2030?

An example of a subsea tunnel in Faroe.

Fixed links could be a reality in the isles this decade, the council’s political leader has said.

Emma Macdonald made the bold claim after the Scottish government committed to giving £10 million to the SIC for improving inter-island transport, during its budget at the end of last year.

Although Mrs Macdonald was reserved at the time, she now believes commuters could be “driving through a tunnel in Shetland during this decade, with more in construction.”

The SIC has been exploring the possibility of fixed links to serve Unst, Yell, Whalsay, Bressay and Fetlar through the Inter-Island Transport Connectivity project, which also considers ferries.

Campaigners have been vocal about the need for tunnels to maintain and improve the population of the outer isles and for smoother business operations.

And they were pleased to see Mrs Macdonald’s enthusiasm for the project.

What do you think? Will the first fixed links be built this decade?

Super Survey