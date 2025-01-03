WATCH: Big otter makes appearance

It may be too cold for many of us to venture outside, but this hardy otter was not to be put off.

The big draatsie was spotted making its way from The Shetland Times carpark this morning (Friday).

Meanwhile, anyone looking to travel by inter-island ferry might be advised to check before setting off.

Advice on the Yell Sound information line advises of a single vessel operating this morning until further notice.

The advisor even goes as far as to discourage anyone from leaving their house, advising folk to “sit at home with the fluffy slippers on and a sweet sherry”.