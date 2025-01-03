Weather disruption to rubbish collections

A snowy scene today. Photo: Brian Gray

Wintry weather has hampered council waste service collections in the isles.

Waste service teams have not been able to collect grey-lidded recycling bins in the South, North and West Mainland.

This has also affected the pickup of household waste bins in some side roads.

Attempts will be made to collect household rubbish in Lerwick and Scalloway tomorrow, weather permitting.

The service will return to normal on Monday. But grey-lidded bins will not now be picked up until the next scheduled date.

The SIC has apologised for the disruption.