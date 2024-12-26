Forecast for White New Year, and ferry disruption

Snow shut schools, shops and bus routes at the start of 2024.

Forecasters have made their prediction after checking it twice – a cold turn at the weekend might bring a white New Year to Shetland after all.

Wintry showers turning to snow could arrive on Sunday and stay for much of the week, according to the volunteer-run Gulberwick weather station.

Hopes of a white Christmas this year were dashed by cloud and mist holding temperatures up.

The early hours of Wednesday 25th itself saw temperatures at high as 12° Celsius, according to the Met Office.

The colder forecast could also bring disruption to ferries over the weekend, NorthLink said on Thursday morning.

More detailed updates are expected in the coming days.