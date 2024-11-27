Shetland Charitable Trusts announces almost £10 million in funding 

SCT chairman Robert Leask.

Shetland Charitable Trust (SCT) has announced £9.67 million in grants to support 28 charity services and trusts across the isles.

The awards for 2025-26 represent an increase of £765,000 on this year’s spend under the Large Grant Scheme.

The three big trusts, comprising Shetland Recreational Trust, Shetland Arts Development Agency and Shetland Amenity Trust, together with SIC Rural Care Model account for over 81 per cent of the payout – receiving a total of £7,860,000.

Other successful applicants include Shetland Island Citizen’s Advice Bureau, which will see its funding increase to £335,000 to help provide its free, confidential and independent information service.

Dogs Against Drugs was also among those to receive a grant – securing £22,000 in funding.

