News

Shetland Charitable Trusts announces almost £10 million in funding 

November 27, 2024 0
Shetland Charitable Trusts announces almost £10 million in funding 
SCT chairman Robert Leask. 

Shetland Charitable Trust (SCT) has announced £9.67 million in grants to support 28 charity services and trusts across the isles.

The awards for 2025-26 represent an increase of £765,000 on this year’s spend under the Large Grant Scheme.

The three big trusts, comprising Shetland Recreational Trust, Shetland Arts Development Agency and Shetland Amenity Trust, together with SIC Rural Care Model account for over 81 per cent of the payout – receiving a total of £7,860,000.

Other successful applicants include Shetland Island Citizen’s Advice Bureau, which will see its funding increase to £335,000 to help provide its free, confidential and independent information service.

Dogs Against Drugs was also among those to receive a grant – securing £22,000 in funding. 

Read the full story in this week’s Shetland Times

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.