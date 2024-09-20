Parliament to hear Dogs Against Drugs case

The Scottish parliament.

The Shetland Times petition to channel more funds from the proceeds of crime will be considered in less than three weeks time.

Holyrood issued an update to this newspaper to make it aware the petitions committee would be reviewing the case.

The campaign’s argument will be heard on Wednesday, 9th October.

Shetland Times editor Alistair Munro was delighted with the announcement, adding the hoped a long-awaited outcome would come to fruition.

“It has been six months since we launched our campaign and it has probably felt like a lifetime for all those concerned at Dogs Against Drugs during such a difficult financial period,” Mr Munro said.

“The recent announcement of a one-off £30,000 was a welcome bonus, I’m sure, but this petition is an attempt to bring about long-term and sustainable change.

“I hope the committee will see sense and back our campaign.”

This newspaper lodged a petition to the Scottish parliament in May calling on it to urge the Scottish government to direct more public funding, recovered through the Proceeds of Crime Act, to support charities, such as Dogs Against Drugs.

