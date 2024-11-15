Sniffer dogs seize £20,000 of heroin in a week

Police Scotland.

An eye-watering £20,000 of drugs has been seized by police in a matter of days, with Dogs Against Drugs central to the successful busts.

Between two operations, the sniffer dog charity has played a crucial role in the crackdown on illicit substances reaching the isles – including £18,000 of heroin yesterday (Thursday).

Police chief Chris Sewell hailed the dog handlers and their trusted canines as a “unique asset” on the frontline, keeping Shetland safe.

“It is essential, to reduce harm, that we do all that we can to disrupt this criminal activity and bring offenders to justice,” the area commander said.

“These significant drugs recoveries once again highlight the excellent partnership working between Police Scotland and the Dogs Against Drugs charity.”

Mr Sewell added that the busts this week had been down to good intelligence and “pro-active” policing.

On Tuesday the police and Dogs Against Drugs seized £1,300 of heroin.

Earlier this week, Mr Sewell told the community safety and resilience board that it was his intention to to target those involved in the supply of controlled drugs.