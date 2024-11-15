News

Sniffer dogs seize £20,000 of heroin in a week

Kevin Craigens November 15, 2024 0
Sniffer dogs seize £20,000 of heroin in a week
Police Scotland. 

An eye-watering £20,000 of drugs has been seized by police in a matter of days, with Dogs Against Drugs central to the successful busts.

Between two operations, the sniffer dog charity has played a crucial role in the crackdown on illicit substances reaching the isles – including £18,000 of heroin yesterday (Thursday).

Police chief Chris Sewell hailed the dog handlers and their trusted canines as a “unique asset” on the frontline, keeping Shetland safe.

“It is essential, to reduce harm, that we do all that we can to disrupt this criminal activity and bring offenders to justice,” the area commander said.

“These significant drugs recoveries once again highlight the excellent partnership working between Police Scotland and the Dogs Against Drugs charity.”

Mr Sewell added that the busts this week had been down to good intelligence and “pro-active” policing.

On Tuesday the police and Dogs Against Drugs seized £1,300 of heroin.

Earlier this week, Mr Sewell told the community safety and resilience board that it was his intention to to target those involved in the supply of controlled drugs.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.