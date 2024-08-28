Government gives Dogs Against Drugs cash boost

Dogs Against Drugs handlers Megan Grant and Michael Coutts and their dogs Bravo (left) and Axel. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

After a summer of campaigning, the Scottish government has given Dogs Against Drugs a £30,000 boost from proceeds of crime.

Today (Wednesday) justice secretary Angela Constance announced the one-off funding, hailing the work the drug detection charity plays in the isles.

The funding will support the charity’s work detecting illegal drugs coming to Shetland through the ferry terminal, airport or post and for their drug education services to schools and businesses.

“I am pleased that £30,000 from proceeds of crime will be directed to the charity this year,” Ms Constance said.

“In addition to this funding, more than £130 million of funding from proceeds of crime has been invested via the Cashback for Communities programme to support community projects across Scotland since 2008. This has delivered over 2.5 million activities and opportunities for young people.”

In March, The Shetland Times launched a campaign to urge the Scottish government to direct more money from the proceeds of crime towards Dogs Against Drugs.

Over the summer, we also raised almost £8,000 for the charity through donations from the public.

A petition was also lodged to the Scottish parliament, to make a legal change to the system which funds the charity, to allow more money to be given to charities which train animals to detect drugs.

The Holyrood parliamentary committee are yet to meet to discuss that petition.