Fair Isle and Foula flights grounded for almost a week due to plane fault

There have been no flights to Fair Isle or Foula since a plane fault was identified on Friday.

Airtask took its Britten-Norman Islander aircraft out of service after identifying the fault during routine safety checks .

Engineers visited Shetland on Monday but were not able to resolve the problem.

This morning, Airtask said on Facebook: “We are still waiting on the manufacturer to provide advice on the way forward so unfortunately all today’s flights are cancelled.

“We apologise sincerely for all the inconvenience this is causing.”

The SIC has been approached for an update on the service.