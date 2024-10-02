Drugs dogs help police to seize over £5,000’s worth of illicit substances 

Dogs Against Drugs handlers Megan Grant and Michael Coutts and their dogs Bravo (left) and Axel. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Police seized drugs worth £5,200 from the Lerwick Post Office sorting depot during two months.

Local policing sergeant Alex Barry reported the seizures in a report to Lerwick Community Council.

They were made in June and July with support from the Dogs Against Drugs charity.

During the same period, police recorded 13 incidents related to drug possession in the town, 11 for attempt to possess and three for intent to supply.

Lerwick Community Council will discuss the police report on Monday.