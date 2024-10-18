News

October 18, 2024
POLL: Can you rely on public transport to get to Sumburgh Airport? 
The mass exodus of the October holidays has revived the debate on parking at Sumburgh Airport.

With hundreds of folk jetting off to sunnier climes, the airport asked people to consider car sharing, drop-offs, public transport or taxis.

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart called for more bus links to be introduced to make it easier for people travelling from rural areas and the outer isles.

North Isles councillor Ryan Thomson said most folk in his constituency could not rely on public transport to get them to the airport.

And he said taxis were too expensive for many.

ZetTrans chairwoman Moraig Lyall said she would love to see more people make use of the airport bus – although she recognised it was  not suitable for everybody.

Shetland South member Alex Armitage said if more people used the bus it would help the argument to introduce additional services.

