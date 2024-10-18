Hewitt Clark wins Pride of Britain award

A former Lerwick Lifeboat Coxswain has won the prestigious Pride of Britain award.

Mr Clark, who served with the RNLI for 35 years, had been nominated for the ITV This Morning awards.

During his career Mr Clark participated in over 400 rescues, which resulted in 319 lives being saved.

RNLI Lerwick posted online: “We’re incredibly proud to share that former RNLI Coxswain, Hewitt Clark, has won the prestigious ITV This Morning Emergency Services The Pride of Britain Awards, on behalf of the RNLI.

“Initially joining Lerwick Lifeboat Station in Shetland as an apprentice mechanic, Hewitt went on to work as a full-time mechanic before becoming coxswain in 1979. He is one of the most decorated coxswains in the history of the RNLI.

“During his 35-years of dedicated service, Hewitt helped to save 319 lives and was awarded three bronze medals, one silver, and a gold medal for gallantry – the RNLI’s highest recognition for bravery.

Please join us in congratulating Hewitt on his well deserved win.”