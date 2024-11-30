New innovation grant scheme hopes to spark ‘fresh ways of working’

Shetland Charitable Trust building in Lerwick.

Groups and charities with innovative ideas to improve people’s quality of life could be in line for up to £3,000 in funding.

Shetland Charitable Trust (SCT) has launched a new grant scheme to “spark fresh ways of working”.

The Innovation Grants Scheme is available to Shetland community groups and charities to cover project costs and equipment.

With up to £3,000 available, the funding is hoped to remove the financial risk from organisations when setting up new or innovative ideas.

Successful bids must contribute to SCT’s “quality of life goals” - which includes improving wellbeing, reducing disadvantage and improving generational fairness.

SCT chairman Robert Leask said the scheme represented a departure from the trust’s usual approach.

“We’re known for being prudent and focusing on maintaining stability and sustainability,” he said.

“But trustees acknowledge a need for new ideas to be explored and this new fund encourages that approach.

“We know great things can come when people are allowed the time and space to be creative and experimental.

“It will be interesting to see what ideas come forward.”

The closing date for the first round of applications is 21st February.

More information and forms are available on the SCT website.