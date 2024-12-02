‘Worried this winter’ campaign launches to help to people struggling with fuel bills and energy debt

Shetland Citizens Advice Bureau manager Dell a Armstrong. Photo: Dave Donaldson

A new campaign has been launched to help people struggling with heating bills and energy debt.

Shetland Citizens Advice Bureau said many people were coming through its doors after getting into debt because they could not cover the increasing costs of energy bills.

Its “Worried this winter? Let’s chat” campaign launches today (Monday) as part of nationwide initiative by Citizens Advice Scotland.

The campaign aims to reassure people there is “no shame in feeling stressed about high bills”.

It also seeks to let people know help is available through the Shetland CAB.

Bureau manager Della Armstrong said: “We’re all feeling the pinch at the moment, with the ongoing cost of living crisis.

“But the high cost of energy seems like a particularly hard blow at this time of year, just when we most need to put the heating on.

“Here at Shetland Islands Citizens Advice Bureau, we see many people come through our door saying they just can’t afford these bills and are having to get into debt.

“I want everyone in the Islands to know that we are here to help you, and that there is no shame in feeling stressed or asking for that help.

“If you come to see us there are things we can do to offer practical help.

“We can check you’re not missing out on any benefits or grants you’re entitled to, and we can negotiate with your energy supplier over your bill payments.

“Our help is free, confidential and impartial so you’re not losing anything by coming to see us.

“If you’re worried this winter, chat to us.

“We’re here and waiting to help.”

People can contact Shetland CAB at its office, by emailing sicab@shetland.org or by calling 01595 694696.

Information is also available via its Facebook page.