NHS vice chairwoman stands for vacant council seat

Natasha Cornick has announced her intention to stand in the Shetland North by-election.

The Mossbank woman announced her candidacy to replace former Labour councillor Tom Morton on Sunday.

Mrs Cornick said she hoped to arrange public drop-ins to engage with as many people in the ward as she could.

In a post on Facebook, Mrs Cornick said she was enthusiastic about her community and wanted to help shape it based on the needs of those who live there.

“I want to be as accessible as possible in a way that suits you,” the NHS vice chairwoman said.

“I would really like to learn what matters to you about your community and what you expect of your elected members and hope that I can offer assurance that, if elected, I will work hard on behalf of the electorate.”

Mrs Cornick is the only candidate to replace Mr Morton since the notice of by-election was issued on Friday.

Mr Morton was elected to the seat unopposed in May 2022 after standing as the council’s only Labour Party representative.

He announced his resignation in October, saying he was unable to commit the necessary time and energy due to other commitments.

After his tenure came to an official end at midnight on 31st October, Mr Morton gave a more detailed account of his reasons, which featured in a Sounding Off in The Shetland Times.

He said there were too many seminars, private briefings and pre-meetings of senior councillors and officials, which he claimed set the narrative of the council’s supposedly “open” meetings.

The 69-year-old former broadcaster claimed the “balance of power at the SIC is in favour of the executive”.

Nominations can be made from Tuesday, 3rd December, and must be in by 4pm on Tuesday, 17th December.

If the vacancy is contested, a by-election will be held on Thursday, 23rd January.

The successful candidate will join political leader Emma Macdonald and convener Andrea Manson in representing the Shetland North ward.

Nomination forms can be found by visiting www.shetland.gov.uk/elections.