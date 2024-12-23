News

£180k from National Lottery for Clan child support

December 23, 2024 0
£180k from National Lottery for Clan child support
Dorothy Jamieson, Clan's area services coordinator, with Lorna Pryor, children and families coordinator. Photo: Dorothy Jamieson

The National Lottery has awarded Clan more than £180,000 to support children impacted by cancer.

The funds will be split between the Clan’s children and family services (CFS) wings in Shetland, Orkney, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

CFS support is not only for children fighting their own cancer diagnoses, but also those who are affected when parents or guardians fall ill.

2024 has been the busiest year from Clan since it launched its children’s service a decade ago.

“We work with around 300 children and young people every year, often through what can be the most difficult time of their life,” said Kay Johnston, head of cancer support services at Clan.

“We are incredibly grateful to National Lottery for this significant amount which will sustain this service for three years. As a commercially independent charity this funding is essential.”

Clan currently keep five dedicated staff for children’s support, one of whom is based in Shetland.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.