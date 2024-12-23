£180k from National Lottery for Clan child support

Dorothy Jamieson, Clan's area services coordinator, with Lorna Pryor, children and families coordinator. Photo: Dorothy Jamieson

The National Lottery has awarded Clan more than £180,000 to support children impacted by cancer.

The funds will be split between the Clan’s children and family services (CFS) wings in Shetland, Orkney, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

CFS support is not only for children fighting their own cancer diagnoses, but also those who are affected when parents or guardians fall ill.

2024 has been the busiest year from Clan since it launched its children’s service a decade ago.

“We work with around 300 children and young people every year, often through what can be the most difficult time of their life,” said Kay Johnston, head of cancer support services at Clan.

“We are incredibly grateful to National Lottery for this significant amount which will sustain this service for three years. As a commercially independent charity this funding is essential.”

Clan currently keep five dedicated staff for children’s support, one of whom is based in Shetland.