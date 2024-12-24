News

‘Eyes to the skies’ Santa joins coastguard crew to spread Christmas joy across the isles

December 24, 2024 0
‘Eyes to the skies’ Santa joins coastguard crew to spread Christmas joy across the isles
Santa Claus climbs aboard the Rescue 900 helicopter.

Coastguard crew members welcomed aboard an extra special guest to help him on his important Christmas mission.

Santa Claus joined the Rescue 900 team at Sumburgh this morning (Christmas Eve) for a “reindeer refuel”.

“We have been checking the weather and checking it twice, trying to find out if it’s going to be naughty or nice,” the crew said on Facebook.

Santa was airborne shortly after 9am and will be flying over the isles this morning.

“We are up, up, up and away,” the crew said.

“Eyes to the skies, Shetland - give us a wave.”

People can follow Santa’s progress on Flightradar24.

And anyone who catches a glimpse of the jolly red feller in his helicopter is invited to share their pictures and videos with Coastguard 900 on Facebook.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.