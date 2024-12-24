‘Eyes to the skies’ Santa joins coastguard crew to spread Christmas joy across the isles

Santa Claus climbs aboard the Rescue 900 helicopter.

Coastguard crew members welcomed aboard an extra special guest to help him on his important Christmas mission.

Santa Claus joined the Rescue 900 team at Sumburgh this morning (Christmas Eve) for a “reindeer refuel”.

“We have been checking the weather and checking it twice, trying to find out if it’s going to be naughty or nice,” the crew said on Facebook.

Santa was airborne shortly after 9am and will be flying over the isles this morning.

“We are up, up, up and away,” the crew said.

“Eyes to the skies, Shetland - give us a wave.”

People can follow Santa’s progress on Flightradar24.

And anyone who catches a glimpse of the jolly red feller in his helicopter is invited to share their pictures and videos with Coastguard 900 on Facebook.