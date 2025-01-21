News

Santa’s grotto is the gift that keeps giving with £3,500 donation to RNLI
Lerwick Lifeboat crew Paul Hutchinson, Stephen Manson and Stephen Grant and members of the Fundraising Crew, Linda Simpson, Kathleen Balfour and Georgia Grant, received the cheque from Living Lerwick director and owner of Smith & Robertson Edna Irvine. Photo:  Joanne Williams. 

Santa’s grotto has been hailed a “huge success” after hundreds of bairns met Father Christmas - and raised £3,500 for Lerwick RNLI.

Living Lerwick, which transformed the former RSM UK offices into a “winter wonderland”, to host the grotto, expressed “delight” at its success.

Over two weekends, 400 children met Santa and received gifts - with the Lerwick Lifeboat Fundraising Crew helping to hand them out.

Living Lerwick project manager Emma Miller said she was “thrilled” the organisation had been able to host the grotto again.

“We know how much visiting the real Santa means to the bairns,” she added.

“The support from the Lerwick Lifeboat Fundraising Crew is incredible, and we’re so grateful for their help in raising this money for our local lifeboat – which, of course, delivers Santa to the parade every year.

“We also want to thank RSM for providing the venue and Harry’s for their assistance in supplying the wonderful gifts that brought smiles to 400 children.”

The donation was made to the RNLI by Living Lerwick director and business owner, Edna Irvine.

