RNLI sail Christmas tree out of Lerwick harbour

December 21, 2024
Lerwick RNLI took advantage of the deteriorating winter weather today (Saturday) to practice some drills — and sign a festive farewell to 2024.

The local crew have fulfilled their annual Christmas tradition of sailing the shape of a Christmas tree south of Lerwick harbour this afternoon.

In between their strokes of artistry, the crew worked on some of their rescue skills.

“With increasing winds and sea swell this afternoon, it’s been a test of their search planning and boat handling skills,” RNLI Lerwick posted on social media.

Last month the RNLI helped deliver Santa and his elves into Lerwick for a Christmas parade, and celebrated the institution’s 200th anniversary.

