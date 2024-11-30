Santa makes grand entrance to kick start Christmas festivities

Santa Claus led the Christmas parade. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Santa Claus made a grand entrance to get this year’s Christmas festivities under way.

The jolly red fellow hitched a ride with his friends at the Lerwick RNLI to get him into town for the start of the Christmas parade this afternoon (Saturday).

He strolled through Commercial Street, lighting up the town as he went, as hundreds of well-wishers gathered to cheer him on his way.

Santa also performed the honours to switch on the Christmas tree lights in Market Cross.

The event has been organised by Living Lerwick, which is hosting a variety of fun-filled and festive activities in the lead up to Christmas.

Project manager Emma Miller said the preparations were going “really well” and she was pleased the weather had held out for Santa and his elves.

Looking ahead to the rest of the festive celebrations, Ms Miller said there would be a Christmas window competition, which is always “fiercely contested” by the shopkeepers.

“We’ve got some absolutely fantastic contenders this year, and the naughty elf hunt is on the go,” she added.

Living Lerwick also has a gift guide on its website to help folk plan their Christmas shopping, depending on their budget.

“There are lots of different gift ideas,” Ms Miller said.

“Many of them are unique to Shetland so it’s the perfect place to come to do your Christmas shopping.”

Santa will be back again over the next two weekends for his grotto, which is open from 11am-4pm in the old RSM offices besides Harry’s.