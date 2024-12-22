NorthLink tickets up for grabs in council exercise challenge

Callan Jamieson jump started last January by walking (or sledging) to swim classes in Whalsay. (Photo: Gemma Jamieson)

Christmas dinners are not yet in the oven, and Shetland Islands Council has offered some early inspiration for New Year’s Resolutions.

“Jump start your January” with 15 minutes of daily exercise and you will be entered into a weekly prize draw.

Anyone able to report back 15 minutes of activity every day from Friday, 3rd January to Thursday, 30th, stands to win a bigger suite of prizes, including a return NorthLink fare for four, with a cabin.

All ages and any activity are eligible.

Last year Callan Jamieson, 4, jump started his January by walking (or sledging) to swimming classes in Whalsay.

The programme, now in its second year, was devised by the Active Shetland Strategy: a working group designed to improve local health and wellbeing.

“New Year is a great time to think about improving health and lifestyle,” said Louise Jamieson, from the SIC’s sport and leisure team.

“We hope that a record number of people join in the fun and help to improve their physical and mental health in 2025.”

Those interested can see how to share their exercise here.