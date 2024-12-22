Brief outage hits Lerwick district heating

Photo: Brian Gray

District heat pumps briefly failed this morning (Sunday), causing a outages in Lerwick.

In a social media post around 9am, Shetland Heat Energy and Power (Sheap) said that “a short power blip” caused the failure.

Sheap provides heating for roughly 6,000 people in Lerwick, as well as NHS and council buildings.

Pumps were only down for a few minutes, Sheap said, but customers may have noticed a “temporary disturbance”.

“Our technicians have been in and reset the system and everything should be back to normal,” the statement reads.

“It may take a few minutes before you have heat again but [it] will be coming.”

Roughly an hour after the post, one Lerwick resident commented that their heat was still off.

Sheap, which is owned by the Shetland Charitable Trust but operates as an independent business, did not immediately respond to questions about what caused the outage.