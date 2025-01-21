Trials of electric buses to begin

Councillor Moraig Lyall with the 27-seater electric bus that’s in Shetland for a four-month trial. Photo: SIC

New electric bus trials will be carried out by Shetland Islands Council to see how battery-powered vehicles work in local conditions.

Two buses will be travelling throughout the isles, with the first 27-seater vehicle having arrived this morning.

This will be closely followed by a second full-sized bus in early February.

The four-month trials will see how the vehicles perform on Shetland roads, in Shetland weather and how they compare with established diesel vehicles.

The trials – costing around £200,000 – are fully-funded by the UK government’s Innovate UK fund, as part of the Rural Energy Hub project.

The council is leasing the buses, and the trials will allow bus operators the opportunity to try the technology at first-hand.

The trials will include journeys with and without passengers, but will not be used for public services.

Information gathered from the trials will be analysed to see if electric buses are a viable alternative for public transport in Shetland.

Chairwoman of the council’s environment and transport committee, Moraig Lyall, said: “Electric buses are already being used quite widely on mainland Scotland.

“It’s important for us to see how these vehicles perform in our network compared to other places, how they stand up to Shetland weather, and what they deliver in terms mileage and performance.

“Part of these trials will be without passengers, but we intend to gather data and feedback on journeys with people onboard too.

“Having local bus drivers involved is key to this project and we hope this will give bus operators a chance to consider adding such vehicles in future.

“It’s great to have external funding to allow both the council and operators the opportunity to assess the viability of electric buses in our islands before any future decisions to adopt this technology.”