NorthLink disruption expected due to weather 

NorthLink has warned Hrossey and Hjaltland’s Friday sailings may experience “disruption” and freight services have a “high probability” of cancellation.

Hjaltland is scheduled to depart Lerwick sailing for Kirkwall and Aberdeen at 5.30pm. However, due to forecasted adverse weather this sailing may be subject to an earlier departure.

Hrossey is scheduled to depart Aberdeen sailing for Lerwick at 7pm, but this sailing may also depart early due to the weather.

Freight vessel services is also expected to be affected by the weather on Friday.

Helliar is scheduled to depart Lerwick sailing for Aberdeen at 6pm and Hildasay is scheduled to depart Aberdeen sailing for Kirkwall and Lerwick at 3pm.

However, both these sailings are under review with a “high probability” of cancellation.

An update from NorthLink will follow tomorrow morning.