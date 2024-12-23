Cooke’s Christmas raffle raises cash for care home residents

At the cheque presentation, from left to right, Cooke Scotland's Burrastow seawater site assistant manager Erik MacMillan, North Isles care homes team leader Duncan Johnson and Wastview care home team leader Elaine Hodge. Photo: Cooke Scotland.

Aquaculture staff raised a four figure sum for care home residents by hosting a Christmas raffle.

Cooke Scotland’s employees in Unst, Yell and Mainland raised £4,520 at their annual festive party at Baltasound Hall.

Raffle tickets raised £,2,260 - with the company match-funding the total.

The proceeds will be split between care homes in Unst, Yell and Walls in support of their Hansel Fund which is used to buy residents gifts and promote wellness activities.

Cooke’s Shetland office manager Katrine Johnson, who organised the raffle, said: ”As a family business and one of the largest employers on the island, helping the local community is incredibly important to all of the staff at Cooke Scotland.

“The Christmas party was made even more enjoyable knowing that money raised from the raffle will be used to support so many residents of the care centres in the areas we operate in.

“Thank you to every member of our staff who bought tickets and helped raised funds towards this great cause.”

Ms Johnson has also offered a “special thank you” to company’s suppliers who provided more than 50 raffle prizes.

These included vouchers for jewellery, travel and hotels, an air fryer, hampers and gift sets.

“We were completely overwhelmed with their generosity,” Ms Johnson said.

The SIC’s political leader Emma Macdonald thanked Cooke for its donation.

“I know from personal experience just how much our care centre residents and staff appreciate the Hansel funds, which help provide birthday gifts, entertainment and wellbeing activities which fall outside of normal service provision.

“We’re very grateful to Cooke and their staff for this kind donation.”