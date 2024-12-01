Police seize heroin and cocaine worth over £125k

Police have seized Class A drugs worth more than £125,000 in Lerwick.

Officers stopped a van at the Holmsgarth ferry terminal at around 7.30am on Friday.

They recovered 1.3kg of heroin worth up to £65,000 and 512g of cocaine with an estimated street value of £64,000.

A 44-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the recovery.

He is due to appear from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court via video link tomorrow (Monday).

Detective Inspector Calum Reid, said: “This recovery highlights our continued commitment in Shetland to disrupting drug activity and supply within our communities.”

Anyone with information about drug s is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”