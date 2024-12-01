News

Housing demolition will leave ‘increasingly large derelict area’ in town centre

December 1, 2024 0
Pitt Lane. Photo: SIC.

Housing demolition scheduled for next year could leave an “increasingly large derelict area” in Lerwick town centre, a senior councillor has warned.

The SIC’s depute leader Gary Robinson called for an update on the plans for Pitt Lane at Wednesday’s development committee meeting.

“I think it’s really important that we do get that report,” he said. 

“Because the last of the Pitt Lane houses are scheduled for demolition next year.

“That’s going to leave us with an increasingly large derelict site in the town centre.”

The Lerwick Lanes masterplan put forward a range of options for the town centre, including Pitt Lane, Park Lane and the old swimming pool car park.

The proposals attracted considerable opposition, with many town centre businesses concerned by the potential loss of parking spaces.

Councillors approved what they called a “compromise option” in May, which would see the addition of 15 new homes but the loss of 21 parking spaces.

The community gardens would be retained, but cut back.

The estimated cost of the work is around £2.5 million.

Mr Robinson said councillors had been promised a report on the plans in June but had not yet received any update.

Development director Neil Grant acknowledged Mr Robinson had raised a “very good point” and said a progress report would be provided in the next cycle of council meetings. 

