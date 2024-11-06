News

Clan extends opening hours in Lerwick

November 6, 2024 0
Clan extends opening hours in Lerwick
Dorothy Jamieson, Clan's area services coordinator, with Lorna Pryor, children and families coordinator. Photo: Dorothy Jamieson

Starting today (Wednesday), Clan Cancer Support will stay open later in Shetland, in the hopes of helping more people battling the disease.

Based at Islesburgh Community Centre in Lerwick, the charity will keep its doors open until 7pm on the first Wednesday of each month, beginning this evening.

Otherwise, Clan will keep to its usual hours of 10am to 4pm, Tuesday to Friday.

The extra hours will follow after “Da Clan Yarns,” a community support group also running from 2-4pm on the first Wednesday of every month.

No appointments are necessary, but anyone wishing to access Clan’s support can contact them by calling (01595) 697275, or emailing shetland@clancancersupport.org.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.