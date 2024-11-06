Clan extends opening hours in Lerwick

Dorothy Jamieson, Clan's area services coordinator, with Lorna Pryor, children and families coordinator. Photo: Dorothy Jamieson

Starting today (Wednesday), Clan Cancer Support will stay open later in Shetland, in the hopes of helping more people battling the disease.

Based at Islesburgh Community Centre in Lerwick, the charity will keep its doors open until 7pm on the first Wednesday of each month, beginning this evening.

Otherwise, Clan will keep to its usual hours of 10am to 4pm, Tuesday to Friday.

The extra hours will follow after “Da Clan Yarns,” a community support group also running from 2-4pm on the first Wednesday of every month.

No appointments are necessary, but anyone wishing to access Clan’s support can contact them by calling (01595) 697275, or emailing shetland@clancancersupport.org.