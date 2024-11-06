News

Fundraiser set up to help couple after house fire

Kevin Craigens November 6, 2024 0
Fundraiser set up to help couple after house fire

A fundraiser has raised hundreds of pounds to replace items in a Lerwick house which was ablaze last night (Tuesday).

Rhanna Latham and her husband Gary had come back from the supermarket to see the fire brigade at their house on Harbour Street.

The shocking incident had occurred because of a small heater had caught fire, wrecking their home.

So far, £475 has been raised on the GoFundMe website.

On the fundraising website, Mrs Latham said it has left them devastated with Christmas just around the corner.

“Thankfully we were out at the time but our home is wrecked and we have lost a huge deal. My husband is a joiner and unfortunately most of his tools have been ruined,” she said.

“Whilst we are incredibly grateful no one was hurt, it’s completely devastating especially being so close to Christmas and will take a huge deal of work to get the place liveable again.”

She added that they unfortunately had no content insurance on their home, so had set this fundraiser up.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.