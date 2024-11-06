Fundraiser set up to help couple after house fire

A fundraiser has raised hundreds of pounds to replace items in a Lerwick house which was ablaze last night (Tuesday).

Rhanna Latham and her husband Gary had come back from the supermarket to see the fire brigade at their house on Harbour Street.

The shocking incident had occurred because of a small heater had caught fire, wrecking their home.

So far, £475 has been raised on the GoFundMe website.

On the fundraising website, Mrs Latham said it has left them devastated with Christmas just around the corner.

“Thankfully we were out at the time but our home is wrecked and we have lost a huge deal. My husband is a joiner and unfortunately most of his tools have been ruined,” she said.

“Whilst we are incredibly grateful no one was hurt, it’s completely devastating especially being so close to Christmas and will take a huge deal of work to get the place liveable again.”

She added that they unfortunately had no content insurance on their home, so had set this fundraiser up.