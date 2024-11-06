Folk festival announces visiting line-up

The Hot Seats have previously played at the Shetland Folk Festival.

Shetland Folk Festival have announced a host of visiting stars from across the world as part of next year’s line-up.

The 43rd edition of the festival will see acts from as far away as Singapore and Australia headline gigs across the isles, with others coming from North America and mainland Europe.

Audiences can expect a wide range of styles and genres such as classical, ragtime, traditional, bluegrass and gypsy jazz.

Travelling musicians to star at the four-day festival include bluegrass artists Michael Daves and Jacob Jolliff, who will make their debut in the isles.

Fellow American and country singer Margo Cilker will also feature for the first time at the folk festival.

Other acts include: The Hot Seats, Elias Alexander, The Travelling Janes, fiddler Richard Wood, Brent Chaisson and Kimberley Holmes, The Maes, Good Guy Hank and many more.

Over the coming months, details of further visiting and local artists will be announced, promising an ever-growing roster of talent for the 43rd event.

The four-day musical extravaganza kicks off on Thursday, 1st May 2025, with concerts and sessions set to ignite venues across the isles.

Early memberships are now on sale on the festival’s website and will remain on sale until the end of February. The full concert programme will be released then, prior to ticket sales opening to early members on 3rd March.