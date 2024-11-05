News

Harbour Street blocked as emergency services attend house fire

Shetland Times November 5, 2024 0
A road has been blocked off by emergency services attending a house fire in Lerwick.

Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and rescue are at the scene in the town’s Harbour Street, where they have blocked access to pedestrians and traffic.

Scottish Fire and rescue said three appliances (two from Lerwick and one from Scalloway) were called out after 8pm this evening (Tuesday), with firemen wearing breathing apparatus. Two hosereel jets and a thermal image camera are also in use.

This is an ongoing story and updates will follow as they happen.

