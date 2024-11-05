Junior Jarl wins national award

Oran McCulloch Photo: Ben Mullay

This year’s Junior Guizer Jarl, Oran McCulloch, has won a major community engagement award. Oran was one of 10 people aged 12-26 recognised with an Eric Liddle Recognition Award at a ceremony in Glasgow today (Tuesday).

The YouthLink Scotland award forms part of the Eric Liddle 100: a programme of events celebrating the life, achievements and community service of the iconic sprinter and rugby player, a century after his 400m gold-medal success at the 1924 Paris Olympic Games.

Winners were chosen for exemplifying Liddle’s passion, compassion and integrity.

YouthLink Scotland’s chief executive, Tim Frew, singled Oran out in particular for his “enthusiasm and dedication” in making Junior Up-Helly-A’ a success this year.

“He showed loyalty and self-sacrifice,” Mr Frew added, “by often forgoing other social opportunities (including his beloved Lerwick Rangers) to turn out at every ask of him during his time as Junior Jarl.”

When he was nominated for the award last month Oran said he was “chuffed … It’s an honour to have been nominated and to know our community appreciate the work my squad and I put in last year. It’s also great to have the volunteering we did through the Junior Up-Helly-A’ festival recognised nationally.

“I’d like to make a special thanks to the Junior Up-Helly-A’ committee, the squad, their parents who supported us and finally my own family who helped through the whole year,” he added.

The next Junior Up-Helly-A’ will take place in Lerwick on Tuesday, January 28th.