News

Junior Jarl wins national award

November 5, 2024 0
Junior Jarl wins national award
Oran McCulloch Photo: Ben Mullay

This year’s Junior Guizer Jarl, Oran McCulloch, has won  a major community engagement award. Oran was one of 10 people aged 12-26 recognised with an Eric Liddle Recognition Award at a ceremony in Glasgow today (Tuesday).

The YouthLink Scotland award forms part of the Eric Liddle 100: a programme of events celebrating the life, achievements and community service of the iconic sprinter and rugby player, a century after his 400m gold-medal success at the 1924 Paris Olympic Games.

Winners were chosen for exemplifying Liddle’s passion, compassion and integrity.

YouthLink Scotland’s chief executive, Tim Frew, singled Oran out in particular for his “enthusiasm and dedication” in making Junior Up-Helly-A’ a success this year.

“He showed loyalty and self-sacrifice,” Mr Frew added, “by often forgoing other social opportunities (including his beloved Lerwick Rangers) to turn out at every ask of him during his time as Junior Jarl.”

When he was nominated for the award last month Oran said he was “chuffed … It’s an honour to have been nominated and to know our community appreciate the work my squad and I put in last year. It’s also great to have the volunteering we did through the Junior Up-Helly-A’ festival recognised nationally.

“I’d like to make a special thanks to the Junior Up-Helly-A’ committee, the squad, their parents who supported us and finally my own family who helped through the whole year,” he added.

The next Junior Up-Helly-A’ will take place in Lerwick on Tuesday, January 28th. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.