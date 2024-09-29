Councillor highlights outdoor access rights after receiving reports of folk being threatened and harassed

Shetland South councillor Alex Armitage.

Visitors to a stretch of South Mainland coast have reported threats, harassment and verbal abuse.

Shetland South councillor Alex Armitage said he had received reports from tourists and Shetlanders alike, all complaining about the harassment they had suffered.

He visited the site in Boddam for himself yesterday (Saturday) and posted a video on social media advising people of their right.

Dr Armitage said the coastline around Boddam was a popular spot to watch wildlife, including birds, seals, otter and orca – but people were being hassled just for getting out in nature.

“Over the last couple of weeks I’ve had complaints on more than a daily basis from visitors to Shetland and local folk saying that they’ve experienced harassment, verbal abuse and sometimes physically threatening behaviour,” he said.

Outdoor Access in Shetland Scottish outdoor access legislation gives everyone in Shetland the legal right to access the… Posted by Alexander J Armitage on Saturday, September 28, 2024

“I’ve come here to do this video today to say that you do have the legal right to access the land here according to the Scottish outdoor access legislation.”

Dr Armitage encouraged anyone who experiences abuse or threatening behaviour to report it to the SIC’s outdoor access team and Police Scotland.

“Getting out and about in Shetland is one of the great things about living, here,” Dr Armitage said.

“It’s really good for your physical and mental health and wellbeing.”

He also reminded people to be respectful of people’s land and animals, not to leave gates open and avoid causing damage.

“Get out and about, be kind, be respectful,” he said.

The video had already been viewed more than 10,000 times as of Sunday morning with many people in the birdwatching community sharing it via their own pages.