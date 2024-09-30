Welcome to wool week – hundreds flock to kick start the festivities

Group shot of the patrons and attendees at this year's opening event at the Clickimin, Photo:Dave Donaldson

Wool week is officially under way with fans from around the globe flocking to Shetland for the annual cultural celebration.

Hundreds attended the Shetland Wool Week welcome last night (Sunday) at the Clickimin, heralding the start of the festivities.

Now in its 15th outing, this year’s festival is expected to attract almost 1,000 attendees – marking a return to pre-pandemic numbers.

During the course of the festival around 400 events will take place, featuring classes. talks, visits and tours from Sumburgh to Unst.

Wool week patrons the Doull family on stage. Photo:Dave Donaldson

Visitors can learn to needle felt an otter, make a puffin pom pom, knit round a corner, tackle the Viking skill of nalbinding, dye wool with mushrooms, weave fabric or whittle a shawl pin.

They can try a knitting belt, learn to spin or discover the best way to patch and darn. They could also learn about sheep with visits to crofts and sample Shetland hospitality where meals are included, or enjoy dialect talks and beer, make silver jewellery or fused glass, even try mending a fishing net.

The Shetland Times Bookshop has a large range of knitting books, including books published by The Shetland Times.