Heavyweights of Shetland music scene to head south for ‘Pagan Invasion’ tour

Two heavyweights of the Shetland music scene are to head south for their Pagan Invasion tour.

Heavy rock band Ten Tonne Dozer and folk metal act Trowsholm will be teaming up for their first venture south together.

The bands have both established themselves on the mainland with Ten Tonne Dozer having picked up several wards.

However this will be their first joint tour.

Ten Tonne Dozer frontman Dave Kok said they expected to “pack a mighty punch” at their live shows with “plenty of sing song and wild shenanigans”.

The highlight of the tour will be Shetland vs The Deen metal marathon at the Krakatoa venue in Aberdeen.

The tour will see the bands visit Stirling, Inverness and Kirkwall.

Visit the bands Facebook pages for more details about dates, times and ticket prices.