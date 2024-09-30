News

Heavyweights of Shetland music scene to head south for ‘Pagan Invasion’ tour

September 30, 2024 0
Heavyweights of Shetland music scene to head south for ‘Pagan Invasion’ tour

Two heavyweights of the Shetland music scene are to head south for their Pagan Invasion tour.

Heavy rock band Ten Tonne Dozer and folk metal act Trowsholm will be teaming up for their first venture south together.

The bands have both established themselves on the mainland with Ten Tonne Dozer having picked up several wards.

However this will be their first joint tour.

Ten Tonne Dozer frontman Dave Kok said they expected to “pack a mighty punch” at their live shows with “plenty of sing song and wild shenanigans”.

The highlight of the tour will be Shetland vs The Deen metal marathon at the Krakatoa venue in Aberdeen.

The tour will see the bands visit Stirling, Inverness and Kirkwall.

Visit the bands Facebook pages for more details about dates, times and ticket prices.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.