Four year driving ban and electronic tag for man who took his father’s car without consent

The accused took the car from Ulsta ferry terminal.

A 35-year-old man who took his father’s car without permission has been handed a four year driving ban.

Sean Ballard was also ordered to wear an electronic tag for six months when he appeared via video link in Lerwick Sheriff Court on Friday.

Ballard, who is also known as Sean Peoples, had been taken in to Dumfries after a warrant was issued for arrest following his failure to attend a sentencing hearing.

Ballard, of Newbie, near Annan, had previously admitted four driving offences relating to an incident on 1st May last year.

He took his father’s car from the Ulsta ferry terminal in Yell and drove it while disqualified.

He also drove without an MOT or insurance.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank handed him a four year driving ban for the driving while disqualified offence.

He has also been ordered to undergo 12 months of supervision and to remain at his home address between 7pm-7am every day.

During a previous court appearance, Ballard’s defence agent said his client had taken a drug treatment course and had not used illicit substances since July 2023.