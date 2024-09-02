News

No budget in place to reopen mothballed schools 

September 2, 2024 0
Skeld school which closed in June. 

Councillors have been told “no budget” is in place to reopen mothballed schools.

The mothballing process of isles schools was examined during the SIC’s education and families meeting this morning (Monday).

Shetland West councillor Liz Peterson asked the SIC to “confirm there is no existing budget to unmothball a school”.

Director of children’s services Helen Budge responded: “I can confirm we do not have a budget for unmothballing a school within children’s services funding at the moment.”

Ms Budge also said schools on the Shetland Mainland, as well as  Whalsay, Yell and Unst would be considered for mothballing if the primary school roll fell below 20 per cent.

Meanwhile, schools from islands of smaller populations which includes Skerries, Fetlar, Foula, Fair Isle and Papa Stour would be mothballed when the school roll fell or is due to fall to zero.

If families moved to these islands, these would then be reconsidered for reopening – which Ms Budge noted was a “shift from previously”.

Read the full story in this week’s Shetland Times.

