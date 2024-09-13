Harrison Square looking colourful again after flowers replanted

Community-spirited gardeners have today (Friday) replanted the flowers which had been destroyed by “malicious” vandals last weekend.

Representatives from Cope and Da Barn generously agreed to replant the damaged flower displays in Lerwick’s Harrison Square.

It follows a spate of vandalism last weekend, which provoked outcry on social media.

Cope chief executive Steven Coutts said: “The colour we have brought has brought many nice comments from local and visitors alike,” he added.

“The garden team who put such effort into the planters are naturally disappointed and angry to see what has happened.

“Although it is at the end of the season we will work with Living Lerwick to replace dead flowers in the planters.”

Da Barn’s James Titcomb had been saddened to learn of the vandalism and offered to help bring some colour back to the square.

“Although we are coming to the end of annual season some of our annuals still have plenty of life in them,” he added.

Living Lerwick issued an appeal for the culprits to come forward and confess to their misdeeds but no one has yet come forward.

Police have asked anyone with information to call 101.