News

Harrison Square looking colourful again after flowers replanted

September 13, 2024 0
Harrison Square looking colourful again after flowers replanted

Community-spirited gardeners have today (Friday) replanted the flowers which had been destroyed by “malicious” vandals last weekend.

Representatives from Cope and Da Barn generously agreed to replant the damaged flower displays in Lerwick’s Harrison Square.

It follows a spate of vandalism last weekend, which provoked outcry on social media.

Cope chief executive Steven Coutts said: “The colour we have brought has brought many nice comments from local and visitors alike,” he added.

“The garden team who put such effort into the planters are naturally disappointed and angry to see what has happened.

“Although it is at the end of the season we will work with Living Lerwick to replace dead flowers in the planters.”

Da Barn’s James Titcomb had  been saddened to learn of the vandalism and offered to help bring some colour back to the square.

“Although we are coming to the end of annual season some of our annuals still have plenty of life in them,” he added.

Living Lerwick issued an appeal for the culprits to come forward and confess to their misdeeds but no one has yet come forward.

Police have asked anyone with information to call 101.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.