Power cut affects hundreds of homes

Shetland Times September 14, 2024 0
More than 200 households have been left without power across the isles today (Saturday).

Most of the homes without electricity are in the Hillswick area, where SSEN said it has had to isolate power due to a safety concern.

Elsewhere, damage to an overhead line caused an outage in the Dales Voe area. Around 35 households are without power as a result.

SSEN said engineers were on site to bring power back as soon as possible.

The energy company added it expected to have power back to homes in both areas by 6.30pm.

