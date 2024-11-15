News

Active schools celebrates 20th anniversary

Shetland Times November 15, 2024 0
The Summer Cycle has been a regular event in the Summer programme organised by the Active Schools Team. Credit: Kevin Jones.

Fun activity sessions will be organised next week to mark the 20th anniversary of the active schools programme in Shetland.

The council says staff and volunteers have worked with many local sports clubs, schools, parents and community groups in the last two decades to deliver sport and physical activity opportunities. 

These have included extra-curricular activities, school competitions and summer programmes, giving young people the chance to be active and to get involved.

Activities on offer next week are mainly aimed at primary-aged pupils, including some family sessions, and will vary across locations and by age groups. 

The range of activities will include badminton, hockey, netball, pickleball, table tennis, fencing, boccia and more. 

Information about these sessions is being sent out by schools, directly to parents and guardians.

Active schools manager Louise Jamieson, who also marks 20 years of working in active schools, said: “I’m proud of the impact that the active schools team has had in our local communities over the last 20 years, which is a significant milestone. 

“In that time, the team have introduced thousands of children to new activities and opportunities. 

“We’re looking forward to seeing plenty of folk at our fun activities next week to mark our special anniversary.”

Chairman of the education and families committee Davie Sandison added: “The active schools programme is hugely valued here in the Shetland community, and the large numbers of children benefitting from its various activities is testament to its success. 

“I’d like to congratulate and thank our active schools coordinators past and present for their dedication to our community, its young people and their health and wellbeing.”

