Hjaltland unveils new homes in Walls 

Chloe Irvine November 15, 2024 0
Hjaltland's head of investment and asset management Paul Leask outside the new Forralea houses in Walls. Photo: Chloe Irvine

Hjaltland Housing Association has celebrated completing four new homes in Walls.

Comprising of four identical new houses, the project was named “Forralea” with a design which accommodates to a variety of different abilities.

Each home is two-bedrooms and accommodate three people – with the project costing around £1 million. 

One of the Forralea houses in Walls. Photo: Chloe Irvine 
Hjaltland’s  head of investment and asset management Paul Leask said: “The project itself was a 12 month contract and we delivered it on time and we completed it on budget.

“The site and location is perfect it’s right next to the shop, close to the school, so it was really good to see it [finished].”

A total of 35 folk applied for these homes – demonstrating the demand for housing in the Westside.

Chloe Irvine

